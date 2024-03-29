Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 29th total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Atrion Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI traded up $15.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.55. 29,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.82. Atrion has a 52-week low of $274.98 and a 52-week high of $670.00. The company has a market cap of $815.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atrion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 22.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading

