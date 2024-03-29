AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,326,844. The company has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.