Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Audinate Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AUDGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 29th total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.1 days.
Audinate Group Price Performance
Shares of Audinate Group stock remained flat at $13.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929. Audinate Group has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.
About Audinate Group
