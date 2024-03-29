Aurora Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATAK) Shares Up 18.5%

Shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Free Report) shot up 18.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.09. 205,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 230,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Trading Up 18.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 251,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

