Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $267.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $275.10.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.22.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

