Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 29th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Auto Trader Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 676,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,247. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.
About Auto Trader Group
