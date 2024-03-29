Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,900 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the February 29th total of 468,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 676,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,247. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

