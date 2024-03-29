Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $16.78.
Avance Gas Company Profile
