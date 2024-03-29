Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the February 29th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,214. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Avance Gas has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

