Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.50

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 374013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVUV. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 207,433 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,299,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 855.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

