Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.50

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.50 and last traded at $92.46, with a volume of 374013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.88.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 576.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

