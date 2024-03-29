Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the February 29th total of 86,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aware Price Performance

Aware stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 24,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60. Aware has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Get Aware alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aware

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aware by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 60.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Aware in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.