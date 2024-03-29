Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $11.05 or 0.00015898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $67.34 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,347,949 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,337,966.0560437 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.03761519 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $59,044,084.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

