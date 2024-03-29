Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

AXSM stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 403.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $10,427,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.