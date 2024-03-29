Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
About Azimut Exploration
