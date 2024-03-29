Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the February 29th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044. Azimut Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

