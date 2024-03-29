Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $317.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 315 ($3.98), with a volume of 164689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($3.95).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 300.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 282.81.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.