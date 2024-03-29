Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.02

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.02 and last traded at C$130.42, with a volume of 306303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$130.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.03 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.3700787 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. In other news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

