Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.42

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.42 and last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 137584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Separately, UBS Group raised Basf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Basf Se will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

