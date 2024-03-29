Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 8,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 646% from the average daily volume of 1,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 606.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,570,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

