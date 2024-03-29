Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 6.8%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 25,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 40,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Better Choice Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Choice

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Better Choice in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

