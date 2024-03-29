BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the February 29th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIMI Stock Performance

Shares of BIMI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 44,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,675. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. BIMI has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIMI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIMI in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BIMI in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BIMI by 521.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About BIMI

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

