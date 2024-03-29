BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Update

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,700 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the February 29th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BLRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Shares of BLRX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 163,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About BioLineRx



BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

