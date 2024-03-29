BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Up 197.0% in March

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the February 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BRTX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 34,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,425. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. BioRestorative Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 86,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $113,574.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,923.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

About BioRestorative Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

