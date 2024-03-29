BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Short Interest Update

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 29th total of 895,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 323,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSGM. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 44.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 729,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 67.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 227,054 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,077,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 176,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 272,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,108. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, commercializes advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias. The company offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

