BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $68.15 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002044 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000944 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002875 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001285 BTC.
BitTorrent-New Profile
BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
