BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $831.02 and last traded at $833.70. Approximately 532,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 591,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $835.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $805.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $742.68.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $1,812,920,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,918,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,181,346,000 after acquiring an additional 749,654 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,211,390,000 after acquiring an additional 641,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

