bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BLEU remained flat at $10.65 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 million, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. bleuacacia has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 395.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in bleuacacia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in bleuacacia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

