Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.