Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,325.41. 1,985,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,271.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1,063.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

