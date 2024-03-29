Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 8,742 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,546. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

