Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

