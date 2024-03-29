Blue Trust Inc. Buys 11,917 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFSV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 508,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

