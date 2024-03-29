Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,706,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 3,994,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,192. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

