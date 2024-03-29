Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.71. 2,637,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,863. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

