Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 3,459 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.35. 21,157,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,456,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

