Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.32. 1,784,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,116. The company has a market cap of $223.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $348.38 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.61.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.