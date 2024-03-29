Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.33. 1,132,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,881. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.19 and a 200-day moving average of $248.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

