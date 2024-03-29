Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3 %

GLD traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.72. 9,194,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.30 and a 200 day moving average of $186.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

