Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. 966,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,462. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.