Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. 432,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,404. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.