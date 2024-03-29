BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of DSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. 165,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,552. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkos Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,206,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $7,921,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

