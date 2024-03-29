Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.38 and last traded at $192.99. Approximately 4,471,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,430,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.95.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after acquiring an additional 892,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

