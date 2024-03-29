Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Trading Down 4.8%

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.68 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 49,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 65,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.09).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Down 9.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.91. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.50 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 18.07.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

