Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 64,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.85.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

