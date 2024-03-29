Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the February 29th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 64,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.85.
Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 10th were given a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.
Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.