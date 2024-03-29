Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Up 1.8%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.23. 14,348,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 20,769,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

