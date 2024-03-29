Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $157.74. 8,331,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $292.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.67. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

