BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 215.0% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 215.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BT Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.65. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.51.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

