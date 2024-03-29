Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Short Interest Up 175.0% in March

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

BFRGW stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,581. Bullfrog AI has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

