Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 937 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock worth $79,741,091. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.