Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 937 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 937 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.98. 1,839,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,983. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.89 and its 200 day moving average is $233.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at $678,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,084 shares of company stock worth $79,741,091. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

