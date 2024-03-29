Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $206,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,506. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

