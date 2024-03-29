Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 125 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

