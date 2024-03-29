BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 84.9% in March

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the February 29th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 277,541 shares during the period.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 2.1 %

BCAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 4,341,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,888. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $731.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

